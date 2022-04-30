Menu
The world of football reacts to the disappearance of Mino Raiola

After the announcement of the death of Mino Raiola this Saturday at the start of the afternoon, football players quickly testified.

His illness had become an open secret in the small football community. After a long fight, Mino Raiola died at the age of 54. Whoever was the agent of stars like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or even Erling Haaland will leave a mark in the history of this sport. He practiced his trade as he saw fit, he the former pizza maker who entered the business almost by breaking and entering. Whether we admire him or hate him, the businessman left absolutely no one indifferent.

Quickly after the announcement made by his family of his death, the clubs, the players, the leaders, all the players in the world of football who touched the “super-agent” from far or near reacted. “Mino Raiola, charismatic sports agent, left us today following an illness. The club, through its President, sends its condolences to his family and loved ones.writes the PSG where Raiola had interests with the presence of Gigio Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and the young Xavi Simons.

“OGC Nice was saddened to learn of the death of Mino Raiola. The entire club sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace”, pays tribute to the Gym on social networks. Mino Raiola had notably negotiated the arrival of Mario Balotelli at the club a few seasons ago. Today, Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert, Walter Benitez and even Myron Boadu in Monaco all owe their presence on the Côte d’Azur to their missing agent.

Alfie Haaland, Erling Haaland’s father who also manages part of his son’s interests, also commented on the businessman’s passing with a sad face. For its part, Napoli commented on the news through its president Aurelio de Larentiis. “The news of Mino Raiola’s death hurts me and everything at Napoli. Our deepest and most sincere condolences and comfort to your family.” Hirving Lozano had, for example, entrusted his interests to the disappeared.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its board of directors deeply regret the death of Mino Raiola and would like to express their condolences, their tenderness and their affection to all his loved ones, communicated Real Madrid”imitated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan. “Our deepest condolences to the Raiola family and all of Mino’s friends on this tragic loss. AC Milan gathers around the family of Mino Raiola and those who are dear to him on this day of mourning..

The players also took the floor to pay tribute, as was the case for Xavi Simons, the young PSG midfielder. “Take care of your loved ones. I will make you proud! Rest in peace Mino”he publishes associating his message with an image of his now ex-agent the Ballon d’Or in his hands. “Rest in peace Mr. Raiola. I know how much I learned from you professionally and the great man you were personally. I will miss you very much.”

