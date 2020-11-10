Thiago Motta will never train OM

After a first experience to cut his teeth on the PSG U19 bench, Thiago Motta (38) left to try his luck at Genoa. The experience came to an end as the former midfielder was fired after 10 matches in all competitions, failing to redress the club’s situation. He is now looking for a new project but it will not be OM. AT RMC, he explains that it is impossible for him to go to direct the rival team of PSG, club where he evolved for six and a half seasons.

“Train another L1 club?” Yes but it depends on what the club thinks, its ambitions and if it’s compatible with me. Marseilles? No, I do not think so. OM is a club that I respect a lot, the atmosphere there was wonderful. But I think even the club (would not contact him, editor’s note), with its traditions and the players who played there… I was in Paris for many years. For me and especially for the club, these are not compatible things ” Motta warns.