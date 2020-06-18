Thiago Silva and Cavani are not insured to play champions with PSG

Of all the teams that are immersed in the final phase of the Champions League, andl PSG is the one that will lose the most players next season at the end of contract. Up to eight members of the Parisian squad end up contracting on 30 June and whose presence is not guaranteed in the KO stage of the European Cup.

Two of them are Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani. Leonardo confirmed in an interview that PSG will not renew them in June, but with the particularity that they could contest the quarter-finals of the top continental competition. The UEFA Regulation approved several amendments on 11 June providing that teams will be able to count on players whose contract expires from 30 June.

A decision that FIFA has also ratified and which should be confirmed by the LFP. The top body of French football has to validate that the PSG can extend the linkage of players who terminate contract, as long as they agree, as Lyon has seen how Lucas Tousart, on loan from Hertha in Berlin and author of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Juventus, has ended his loan with Lyon and returned to Germany, so he will not be able to play in the final stage of the European Cup.

The eight players who terminate contract with PSG are: Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Aouchiche, Kouassi, Sergio Rico. The Spaniard’s case is different, as he is on loan from Sevilla and, although UEFA has recommended that even the players on loan continue to play in the Champions League, the Spanish team could force him to return to Spain, as Hertha has done with Tousart.