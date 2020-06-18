Home Sports News football Thiago Silva and Cavani are not insured to play champions with PSG
Sports Newsfootball

Thiago Silva and Cavani are not insured to play champions with PSG

By kenyan

Despite UEFA’s recommendations, the Parisian group has to negotiate the extension of the contract of both players in August.

Of all the teams that are immersed in the final phase of the Champions League, andl PSG is the one that will lose the most players next season at the end of contract. Up to eight members of the Parisian squad end up contracting on 30 June and whose presence is not guaranteed in the KO stage of the European Cup.

Two of them are Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani. Leonardo confirmed in an interview that PSG will not renew them in June, but with the particularity that they could contest the quarter-finals of the top continental competition. The UEFA Regulation approved several amendments on 11 June providing that teams will be able to count on players whose contract expires from 30 June.

Cavani photo

Cavani

  • Psg
  • Front
  • Uruguay

  • News

  • Statistics

A decision that FIFA has also ratified and which should be confirmed by the LFP. The top body of French football has to validate that the PSG can extend the linkage of players who terminate contract, as long as they agree, as Lyon has seen how Lucas Tousart, on loan from Hertha in Berlin and author of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Juventus, has ended his loan with Lyon and returned to Germany, so he will not be able to play in the final stage of the European Cup.

Shield/PSG Flag

Psg

  • France
  • News
  • Statistics

The eight players who terminate contract with PSG are: Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Aouchiche, Kouassi, Sergio Rico. The Spaniard’s case is different, as he is on loan from Sevilla and, although UEFA has recommended that even the players on loan continue to play in the Champions League, the Spanish team could force him to return to Spain, as Hertha has done with Tousart.

Related news

football

Another exorbitant offer for Newcastle complicates the Saudis

kenyan -
Henry Mauriss would have offered 390 million euros instead of the 335 that the consortium led by Mohammed bin Salman had put on the...
Read more
football

Here’s how the Premier comes: everything you need to know about ‘restart’

kenyan -
With Liverpool on the verge of the alirón, City is playing second place against Leicester and Chelsea, United, Wolverhampton and Sheffield fighting for Europe. The...
Read more
football

The Great Revolution of the PSG

kenyan -
Parisians will drop two key players in their modern history. Telles and Icardi are the first to arrive. Milinkovic Savic is on the list. The...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz has made his choice

Kai Havertz was sparkling again against Cologne on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder is a source of desire and appears to have made...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rejects Rashford’s request for free meals

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has rejected Marcus Rashford's request to keep the meal vouchers put in place during confinement for children in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Man City: Pep Guardiola gives news of Eric Garcia

The promising 19-year-old Eric Garcia was named on Wednesday night against Arsenal for the third time this season. He was once again the author...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more

Jubilee Asili – Dennis Itumbi hints at Ruto’s break-away party

News Connie Mukenyi -
A day after Jubilee party formed a post-election agreement with Wiper and Chama cha Mashinani, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has hinted at Ruto allies...
Read more

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke