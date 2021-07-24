HomeSportsfootballThierry Ambrose leaves Metz for Ostend
Sportsfootball

Thierry Ambrose leaves Metz for Ostend

By kenyan

Thierry Ambrose leaves FC Metz to join Ostend (Belgium). The 24-year-old striker who was under contract until June 2023 with Messins signed a three-season contract for a sum of around one million euros. After experiences in England, the Netherlands and France, the native of Sens comes to strengthen the front of the attack of the Belgian club.

Arrived at the Garnets from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 (in the form of a loan at first before being definitively transferred a season later), the Metz striker remained on two mixed seasons on the side of Lorraine (11 starts in 44 matches and only 1 goal). And if Nancy (L2) belongs to the same group as Ostend, Thierry Ambrose will not be loaned to the sporting rival of FC Metz.

