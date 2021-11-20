Thierry Henry judges the evolution of Ligue 1

Today consultant for Amazon Prime Video after having known the bench of AS Monaco as a coach, Thierry Henry remains a privileged observer of Ligue 1. Asked by his former partner with the Blues Ludovic Giuly, the top scorer in the history of the team of France (51 in 123 selections) has, in this regard, expressed himself on the evolution of the French championship which, according to him, tends to improve over time, for various reasons. Recalling, first of all, that “The image of Ligue 1 in terms of play had deteriorated a little” and “The results in the European Cup were not always good”, Henry then spoke of the importance of the stars who came to L1.

“There was the arrival of Zlatan. There was also an important blow to keep Mbappé. Not to let go of our young talents even if we have done it (laughs). People started to watch the championship. Now Leo Messi is here. Neymar came “. Before paying tribute to the coaches, also responsible for this renewal: “I now see coaches who try to win a game when they come on the field rather than trying not to lose it or not to take a goal. I see coaches going forward. That is also important ”, thus declared Henry for Prime Video.

