Thierry Henry’s new big media outing

Rather discreet since taking on the role of coach, Thierry Henry has been at length about the season in the Premier League. On the programme, Arsenal, Liverpool and especially Kevin de Bruyne.

After his departure from AS Monaco, Thierry Henry had been quite quiet. Since then, he has been reunited with a club since returning to Major League Soccer and now coaches the Montreal Impact Canadiens. It is almost since this event that we regularly find interviews of Thierry Henry in the media and especially English. If he finally speaks little about AS Monaco, he is still very prolix about England.

In a lengthy interview with Skysports, he has come back at length on this Premier League season and in particular the changes on the bench of his former team, Arsenal. « It’s hard because Mikel Arteta would take them to a certain place, you could see the organization, they were more compact, hard to beat, and then it happened (the coronavirus crisis) began to explain the former ASM technician before discussing many other topics.

Henry is crazy about De Bruyne

But the most interesting statements most likely concern Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian and Henry met when the Frenchman was Roberto Martinez’s assistant to the Red Devils. « He’s an amazing player, it’s just stupid what we see and I hope the football people realize that the boy is just not normal. His brain is elsewhere, it’s just ridiculous. I came across him and worked with him. It’s one of those guys you have to let play because if you start to understand what he’s doing, you’re going to see that he’s on another planet Henry quipped, though usually stingy in compliments.

It is doubtful that the Citizen is delighted to read these few sentences about him especially since for two seasons he is really above the lot in the Premier League. The 1998 World Champion ended his interview by giving his opinion on Liverpool. Henry, one of the Gunners’ invincibles (season 2003-2004) would have appreciated the Reds remaining unbeaten for what they offer on the field. Unfortunately, Klopp’s men lost to Watford (0-3). One thing is for sure, Thierry Henry continues to regale in the press!