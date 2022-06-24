Thomas Lemar awaits a sign from Atlético de Madrid

placed, according to brand, on the transfer list following his refusal to extend, Thomas Lemar (26) would however be open to an extension with the Colchoneros. Contacted by The Teamthe Kemari agency, which represents the former Monegasque, thus assured that the version relayed by the local press was “fake”.

“Thomas has never refused to extend. Atlético made us a first offer at the end of last year, we responded with a counter-proposal in January. Since then, we no longer have any news from the leaders. Thomas is not at all closed to an extension in Madrid”, thus dropped his representative Arthur Poupel. The message got through!