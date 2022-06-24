Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Thomas Lemar awaits a sign from Atlético de Madrid

Date:

placed, according to brand, on the transfer list following his refusal to extend, Thomas Lemar (26) would however be open to an extension with the Colchoneros. Contacted by The Teamthe Kemari agency, which represents the former Monegasque, thus assured that the version relayed by the local press was “fake”.

“Thomas has never refused to extend. Atlético made us a first offer at the end of last year, we responded with a counter-proposal in January. Since then, we no longer have any news from the leaders. Thomas is not at all closed to an extension in Madrid”, thus dropped his representative Arthur Poupel. The message got through!

Previous articleSaving Kenya’s underwater cultural heritage

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Saving Kenya’s underwater cultural heritage

kenyan -
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGYThere has been a lot of discussion...

Why candidates should plan to meet Nyumba Kumi members

kenyan -
Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga flanked by...

Ruto, Raila to battle for 6.6m votes in 15 swing counties

kenyan -
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. More than...

My days as a disc jockey

kenyan -
In the early 1970s, I was in the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Saving Kenya’s underwater cultural heritage

News 0
UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGYThere has been a lot of discussion...

Why candidates should plan to meet Nyumba Kumi members

News 0
Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga flanked by...

Ruto, Raila to battle for 6.6m votes in 15 swing counties

County news 0
Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga. More than...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.