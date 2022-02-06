Thomas Meunier compares Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé

Interviewed this Sunday in the newspaper The Team, Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier compared his teammate Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappé. The Belgian full-back who also played with the French centre-forward at Paris Saint-Germain between 2017 and 2020. The 30-year-old Belgian believes the two players are quite different. “It’s not the same style at all. They are two complete athletes, not just footballers, so there are common characteristics: they have an incredible burst of speed, jump very high, have stamina and can combine with both feet. But technically, I think Mbappé is above. Haaland, physically remains a real number 9. He is not a guy who can be put in 7 or 1, he is a pure goalscorer” explained the defender of the Red Devils.

Then asked which of the two was better, Meunier replied: “They are both super good, after Kylian has that extra thing. When we think of Ronaldo the Brazilian, of Thierry Henry, he has this instinct of very great players which could make him a legend of football. Erling will also become a very, very great player, the difference, I believe, is that he will always need the collective a lot to achieve this, whereas with Kylian it is intrinsic. We see it this year in Paris: if you remove Kylian from the team, they are not at all where they are now. Kylian saves Paris, he alone makes the difference. Erling has a collective that works a lot for him, with pleasure, and he gives it back to us. » Anyway, the Dortmund side and his teammates will have to do without the young Norwegian striker for the Bundesliga clash between Borussia and Bayern Leverkusen, this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.