Thomas Tuchel does not rejoice in the misfortunes of PSG

Thanked on December 24 by Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel bounced back at Chelsea in January. A few months later, the German will play the next Champions League final against Manchester City. A revenge for many after his dismissal from Paris, club with which he already reached the final last year. But the Blues coach is not delighted with the misfortunes of PSG as he explained in a press conference this Friday.

“I have no feelings or revenge in me. It’s satisfying on a personal level but not because of what happened in December (at PSG). I’m just delighted to reach again in another Champions League final which is huge. I am very grateful to the people around me who push me, give me confidence. The challenge at Chelsea has been so good from the first moment and getting to Istanbul will be a huge reward. It is no better that Paris is not there and that I am. It’s teamwork and we work hard to be as successful as possible. It seems fair and we must continue. We now have two finals and big, big Premier League games. “ Class.