Thomas Tuchel ignites for Pep Guardiola

Two days after eliminating Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea will have to get back to work as the Blues face Manchester City this weekend in the Premier League. Skyblues that they will also find at the end of May for the final of the C1. In a press conference this Friday, Thomas Tuchel said all the good he thought of Mancunian coach Pep Guardiola.

“If you play against Pep you know that the most difficult game is going to happen because he has coached the best teams in Europe and he leaves his mark and his style of play. His teams are always eager to win and he transforms them. in machine to win. It was like that in Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Man City. They are the benchmark in the Premier League but it’s our job to close the gap for 90 minutes. Once you come up against Pep you know the level is high and you need to be at your best coaching level to give your team full confidence and play at the best level. They are used to winning and form a very consistent team at the highest level. It’s another big challenge tomorrow ”. Guardiola will appreciate!