Thomas Tuchel puts pressure on Chelsea’s unvaccinated

Thomas Tuchel is starting to worry. Less than a month and a half before the knockout round of the Champions League return to Lille (March 16), the German coach recognizes that the vaccination situation of some of his players is becoming a problem. Indeed, to enter France, you need a complete vaccination course, which does not seem to be the case for all Blues.

“For us, there can be huge consequences, for example if players are not allowed to travel to France. This can create problems for us by not being able to use key players. At some point, everyone who is not vaccinated will suffer consequences”assures the former PSG coach at a press conference.