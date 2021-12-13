Thomas Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe formalized on Monday the non-extension of the contract of his central defender Thomas Vermaelen, expiring on January 31, 2022. After a 2021 season ended in third place in the championship, qualifying for the play-offs of the Asian Champions League, the he Belgian international (85 caps, 2 goals) leaves the Ushi after playing 57 games in just over two years, winning the Emperor’s Cup in 2019 and the Japanese Supercup the following year.

“It was a great pleasure for me to play for Vissel Kobe. I have shared so many great moments with you. I would like to thank all the supporters and everyone involved in the club for their support and I wish the team good luck for the future ”, he told the Japanese club’s official media. According to the Belgian press, a return to Europe would be considered by the former Barça and Arsenal in an attempt to find a place in Roberto Martinez’s group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.