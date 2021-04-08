Tiemoué Bakayoko proposed to PSG and OL!

Snatched from AS Monaco by Chelsea in 2017 for the modest sum of € 40 million, Tiémoué Bakayoko has been increasing loans for several seasons (AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli). This season, the 26-year-old French international midfielder is therefore playing in Serie A. Despite a rather satisfactory season with the Partenopei (36 matches in all competitions, 1 goal, 2 assists), the French international (1 selection) should return to London at the end of the season, a club with which he has one year of contract left.

And according to our information, the Bakayoko clan has already set to work to find a way out in Tiémoué. A door that could also open on Ligue 1, and in particular in Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, where the player has been proposed.