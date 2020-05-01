Timo Werner shows his preferences for Transfer market

Timo Werner has given himself up about his future in the German press. If the lead to Bayern also seemed credible, the Leipzig striker does not want to join Bavaria.

Timo Werner is a very courted striker. The kind of player who’s hard to interview. In Germany, Bild managed to get the one who belongs until 2023 to RB Leipzig. The German international is now on liverpool’s shelves, and, one imagines, many other European teams. His 21 goals in 25 league games this season explains that. The ultimate ogre among Bundesliga ogres, Bayern Munich has a habit of offering lodging and cover to the country’s talents before they have time to think about travelling outside the country.

Once is not customary, the Bavarian club has positioned itself for Timo Werner. But if Hansi Flick would like to make the 24-year-old striker his future Robert Lewandowski, the main interested has no intention of joining Munich. “Bayern is a big club, we don’t need to talk about it. And Hansi Flick has proven this season that he is a really good coach. But if at some point I had to change clubs, I would be more interested in a move abroad than a transfer to Bayern””said the striker who has been the delight of RB Leipzig for three seasons, before clarifying his thoughts.

Timo Werner didn’t really feel wanted by Bayern

“It’s just that the challenge of playing in another league would be even more important to me than playing for another Bundesliga club. And of course, we must feel that the desire is reciprocal, that it is at its maximum. That’s why I chose RB Leipzig at the time (when he leaves Stuttgart in 2016), and that’s how I would choose my future club, where I would find that feeling when I decide to take another step in my career. But these are dreams for the future”, he added, recalling that his priority at the moment remained to succeed at RB Leipzig.

Last summer, Bayern had already positioned themselves to lure Timo Werner to Munich. But the player had finally extended to Leipzig, until 2023. He had explained it. “Lew (Germany coach) made me understand that Julian Nagelsmann is a great coach and that he could help me take it to a new level if I stayed under him”. Other bells are hesitating or even lacking confidence on the part of the Bavarian club. The player kicks today in touch. “I can’t answer the question of what FC Bayern’s motivations were at the time,” Werner replies.

He won’t rush his departure

If the next summer Transfer market is still unclear, in view of the health situation but also the economic crisis that is hitting the world of football, the future of Timo Werner seems to be written away from Leipzig. The player would give in to Liverpool’s temptation and the fine words of his glasses guru. In the meantime, the player will not force the decision. “I am very proud of the way we have all “grown up” together in Leipzig over the past few years. And to me, I have also developed, especially in the current season under the direction of Julian Nagelsmann, and I have matured in my personality and I have taken even more responsibilities. I thank the club for that! I really appreciate what RB Leipzig has to offer, so I would never say, “I have to get out of here!”