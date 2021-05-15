Tony Chapron smashes video arbitration!

For about three seasons now, football has seen the arrival of video refereeing. A new technology which was supposed to limit arbitration errors as much as possible and therefore also to ease tensions. But it is clear that this is not the case, on the contrary.

In an interview with the team, the former Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron did not mince his words when discussing VAR. “Football is only interpretation. It is not scientific, nor binary and that is what we cannot understand. Nor to understand that VAR is a scam. With Michel Platini, we did not have the same analysis, but we came to the same conclusion: it cannot work. “ What to revive the debate a little more.