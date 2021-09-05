Tony Yoka explains himself after his controversial story on Lionel Messi

A little over a month after his Instagram story criticizing the difference in performance of Lionel Messi against the big European teams and the more modest clubs, the French boxer Tony Yoka wanted to explain the reason which pushed him to publish statistics, which were subsequently found to be false: “After that, my team cut me off from social media … In fact, as a big supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo, I had a debate with friends about their rivalry. I posted an exchange in a story and it took on incredible proportions. I think it even appeared on BFM TV. It made me laugh, it was a bit absurd. But I also wanted to underline that a guy like N’Golo Kanté, who recently won everything, deserved the distinction (the Ballon d’Or, editor’s note) ”, he told the Sunday Newspaper.

The 2016 Olympic super heavyweight champion then added that he was happy to see La Pulga join Paris Saint-Germain: “In the meantime, I am very happy to see Messi at PSG, who has just had the best transfer window in its history. Especially since I have friends there, like Presnel Kimpembe, with whom I spoke a little about it ”.