Torino: Gleison Bremer targeted by Everton and Liverpool

The city of Liverpool sees its barricades crumble. Reds and Toffees have chilly defenses, among the worst in the Premier League, conceding 16 and 14 goals respectively in the first 8 league games. Which can motivate both teams to strengthen their rearguard. Even more for Jürgen Klopp’s team who must adapt to the long-lasting injuries of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The names that could potentially join Anfield are multiplying (Upamecano, Kabak, Semedo) and a new one is added to the list, which also interests the other club of Mersey. According to Liverpool Echo, it would be Gleison Bremer, Brazilian defender of Torino. Aged 23, he started 6 of his team’s 7 Serie A games, even managing to find the net. An option that could therefore be viable for the present but also for the future, despite the defensive fragility displayed by the Italian club (16 goals conceded).