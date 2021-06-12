HomeSportsfootballTottenham announce the arrival of Fabio Paratici
Sportsfootball

Tottenham announce the arrival of Fabio Paratici

By kenyan

After eleven years spent at Juventus Turin, Fabio Paratici will discover England. Tottenham formalized this Saturday the arrival of the former leader of the Old Lady. The person takes on the costume of director general of football specifies the London club in an official press release.

“The club is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabio Paratici as General Manager of Football with effect from July 1, 2021. Fabio will be responsible for the management and development of sports operations within the Club, facilities and football infrastructure, ‘ reveals the press release. An arrival which should precede the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as manager of Spurs.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke