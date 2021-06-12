Tottenham announce the arrival of Fabio Paratici

After eleven years spent at Juventus Turin, Fabio Paratici will discover England. Tottenham formalized this Saturday the arrival of the former leader of the Old Lady. The person takes on the costume of director general of football specifies the London club in an official press release.

“The club is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabio Paratici as General Manager of Football with effect from July 1, 2021. Fabio will be responsible for the management and development of sports operations within the Club, facilities and football infrastructure, ‘ reveals the press release. An arrival which should precede the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as manager of Spurs.

