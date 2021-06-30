Tottenham announce the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo

Looking for a new coach since the departure of José Mourinho and the end of Ryan Mason’s interim, Tottenham has finally found their coach for next season. After having surveyed Conte, Ten Hag or Pochettino, the London management formalized the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo on Wednesday. The former Wolverhampton coach, who was also in contact with Everton, joins Spurs until 2023.

“First of all, I would like to welcome Nuno to the club. We would like to thank our supporters for their patience throughout this process. I have spoken before about the need to go back to our basic DNA, which is attacking and entertaining football, and Fabio and I believe that Nuno is the man who can take our group of talented players, welcome our young players in the making. and build something special ” Daniel Levy, club president, announced in a statement.

✍️ Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Nuno Espírito Santo.#WelcomeNuno – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 30, 2021