Tottenham: Antonio Conte confirms the sidelining of Tanguy Ndombélé

Antonio Conte has still not known defeat in the league since his arrival on the bench from Tottenham, on the other hand he has known it, and rather twice than one, in the semi-finals, first and second, of the EFL Cup against his former club, Chelsea. In the first leg, the Blues defeated Spurs 2-0. On the return, with a goal from Antonio Rüdiger in the first twenty minutes, they killed all hope of Harry Kane’s teammates.

For this match, Tanguy Ndombélé, who had been booed by his supporters because he took too long to come out during the FA Cup match against Morecambe, was not registered in the group to face the Blues. The press spoke of a choice of Antonio Conte, but this one, in comments relayed on Skysports, made it clear that he was not making this kind of decision alone, because he wants to respect the guideline chosen by the club: “It was a technical decision, but I don’t make the decision if I don’t consult the management. There is the club line and I have to follow it. “ The former Lyonnais seems to be leaving his club more and more, his former coach José Mourinho would in any case not be against recovering him.