Tottenham: Antonio Conte feels indebted to his supporters

Since his arrival on the Tottenham bench on November 2 after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, the new Spurs coach Antonio Conte is still undefeated in the league and has a third consecutive victory at the expense of Norwich (3-0), Sunday. A success celebrated by the supporters throughout the meeting, chanting and singing the name of the Italian technician who seems to have taken over a half-hearted team at the start of the season. The 52-year-old coach also wanted to thank the spectators present for their support.

“I want to say thank you to all the fans who sang my name. On the one hand, I’m very happy about it, on the other hand, I feel very responsible to our fans. They have great confidence in my work and hearing my name was good because I just arrived, I have only been here for a month. It may be a bit too early! But I want to show in the future that I deserve it. I think the good results are helping you but I want to deserve the fans – if they decide to sing my name – for my work, for my full involvement in this club, in this situation. “

