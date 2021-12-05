Tottenham: Antonio Conte relies heavily on Hugo Lloris

In a press conference after the victory against Brentford (2-0), Tottenham coach Antonio Conte praised his goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, under contract with Spurs until next summer: “I just arrived. I’ve only been here a month. At the moment, of course, we have several situations to resolve. Hugo Lloris is the captain of this team. He is the captain of the France team too. We’re talking about a world-class goalkeeper. ”

“Today he’s very focused, and he knows very well that now we have to try to do our best, added the Italian technician, before continuing. Me as a coach, Hugo as a goalkeeper and all the players have to perform at a high level. We will have time to talk about him. I consider him an important player for Tottenham, for his experience and because he is first and foremost a good goalkeeper. He has played for many years with Tottenham and he is still invested in this club. “

