Tottenham: Antonio Conte slams the Premier League

Last Thursday, the Premier League organized a new meeting with managers of English clubs to discuss Boxing Day and the complicated situation related to Covid-19. A meeting that was useless according to Antonio Conte, who said what he thought before the reception at Crystal Palace.

As every year, during the end of year celebrations, football continues on the other side of the Channel. In the Premier League, everyone is waiting for the famous Boxing Day after celebrating Christmas, and football fans will be able to enjoy this Sunday with matches of the 19th day. But not all because with the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 in England and in several clubs in the Championship, the Premier League has already decided to postpone three meetings: Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Burnley-Everton.

Suddenly, the organization held several meetings this week with managers of English clubs to discuss the future and take stock of the health situation. After an interview on Monday, another meeting took place on Thursday and the Premier League does not intend to postpone the whole day of Boxing Day, which however turns into a fiasco. And all this mess in particular irritates Antonio Conte. After Pep Guardiola’s rant, the Tottenham manager charged the PL ahead of his team’s game against Crystal Palace.

“It was like talking to a wall”

“What if the meeting was a waste of time?” I think so. Yesterday (Thursday, Editor’s note), it was like talking to a wall and for this reason, I also prefer not to dwell on the subject ”, first sent the Italian coach as reported BBC Sport. But Antonio Conte did not stop there: “If I’m to be honest, it was a meeting where we tried to talk and some coaches tried to talk, ask for solutions but I think everything was decided (in advance).”

Funny atmosphere therefore during this meeting and according to the British media, Antonio Conte did not say a word during it. And the latter perhaps did not want traded with a “Wall” : “Because when you have a wall in front of you you can talk and ask whatever you want but every decision has been made.” As a reminder, the PL has decided that if a club has 13 players plus a goalkeeper, they will have to play even if they have many cases of Covid-19.