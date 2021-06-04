Tottenham: Antonio Conte track abandoned

While rumored Antonio Conte (51) seemed to cool down over the hours, The Telegraph ensures that the track leading to the Italian technician recently crowned Italian champion with Inter Milan is indeed abandoned by the Spurs. The media specifies that the two parties have expressed their concern at the idea of ​​seeing him succeed José Mourinho. In addition, it is rumored that the former coach of Chelsea or even Juve would not have really been convinced by the Tottenham project.

Spurs want the new manager to have the will to throw the club’s youngsters into the deep end, a fact the two sides were unlikely to agree on. The club chaired by Daniel Levy, who fired José Mourinho and who had entrusted the interim to young Ryan Mason, will therefore have to turn to another manager while Antonio Conte had become the priority target on the market in recent days. Corridor rumors concerning Mauricio Pochettino seem to have calmed down in recent hours, it remains to be seen if this will revive them even more …