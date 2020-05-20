Tottenham: Aurier reportedly broke health rules for third time

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, who has already been pinned twice for violating health rules in this coronavirus pandemic, appeared with his hairdresser on Tuesday, although he is not expected to approach anyone outside.

The hat-trick for Serge Aurier? Already singled out for two health violations in recent weeks, jogging with a friend and then training with team-mate Moussa Sissoko, the Tottenham defender has apparently again breached the principle of physical distancing.

On Tuesday, the Ivorian posted a photo of his new haircut on Instagram, along with his hairdresser, who specializes in footballers. Except that Aurier is not supposed to be in contact with people outside his home…