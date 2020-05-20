Home Sports News football Tottenham: Aurier reportedly broke health rules for third time
Sports Newsfootball

Tottenham: Aurier reportedly broke health rules for third time

By kenyan

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, who has already been pinned twice for violating health rules in this coronavirus pandemic, appeared with his hairdresser on Tuesday, although he is not expected to approach anyone outside.

The hat-trick for Serge Aurier? Already singled out for two health violations in recent weeks, jogging with a friend and then training with team-mate Moussa Sissoko, the Tottenham defender has apparently again breached the principle of physical distancing.

On Tuesday, the Ivorian posted a photo of his new haircut on Instagram, along with his hairdresser, who specializes in footballers. Except that Aurier is not supposed to be in contact with people outside his home…

See this post on Instagram

Yes Sir 🤭💧🔥 @justscuts 🤝 #LeCoiffeurEstBon🤓

A post shared by Thecrazychild93 (@sergeaurier) on

Apologies in April

According to the Daily Mail, the former Parisien’s participation in the resumption of Spurs training (in small groups) on Wednesday could eventually be called into question.

In April, after the “incident” with Sissoko, Aurier apologized and pledged, like his partner, to donate to the public hospital in England.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Spain imposes mandatory mask from 6 years

RELATED ARTICLES

football

OL: Tony Parker, “Football was my first love”

kenyan -
After being knighted by Jean-Michel Aulas, Tony Parker could eventually become the next president of Olympique Lyonnais. On the occasion of the show "100%...
Read more
football

TV rights: nine L1 clubs opposed the increase in the share of the L2

kenyan -
In its report of Tuesday's meeting, the Ligue 1 college states that nine elite clubs voted against the defunding of Ligue 2's television revenues,...
Read more
football

Juventus: Ronaldo’s inspired message for his recovery

kenyan -
Back in training with Juventus Turin on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a benevolenceful message on social media. ...
Read more
15,641FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Alarm raised on increasing number of COVID-19 patients dying at home

Health Edwin Ginni -
The Ministry of Health has expressed concern about the increasing number of coronavirus patients who get ill, fail to seek medical attention and finally...
Read more

AG suspends marriage services after Kenyans flock Sheria house

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Attorney General's office (AG) has suspended all marriage services until further notice. This was after Kenyans flocked Sheria House in large numbers searching...
Read more

Comorbidities: How underlying conditions make you susceptible to COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Information on what leads to the death of many COVID-19 patients have always revealed that many of them had comorbidities. COVID-19 is nearing 5 million...
Read more

Senators gang up to oust Kithure Kindiki

News Laiza Maketso -
Deputy senate speaker, Kithure Kindiki chances, remain slim after 51 senators supported the motion to kick him out. Irungu Kang'ata, the senate majority whip, presented...
Read more

Kenyans to pay 200 shillings every month to the housing fund

News Tracy Nabwile -
The state has proposed regulations that will make Kenyans pay 200 shillings to the National Housing Development Fund every month. The changes are in the...
Read more

Premier League confirms six COVID-19 cases

News Chuoyo Protus -
Six Premier League footballers and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus after the first round of tests on club staff. The football body had...
Read more

40 billion KDF arms scandal revived after Echesa’s win in court case

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Director of Public Prosecutions charged former Sports Cabinet Secretary 12 counts. Some of the charges include forgery, impersonating government officials, and obtaining money...
Read more

New candidate unveiled for Auditor General post

News Laiza Maketso -
Since the Auditor General's office fell vacant last year, a team led by President Uhuru has made progress for a new appointment. The office fell...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke