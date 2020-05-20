Tottenham: Aurier responds to photo controversy with hairdresser

Serge Aurier reacted to the new accusation of non-compliance with the rules of health, including social distancing, against him. The Ivorian Tottenham footballer defended himself in an Instagram story.

Serge Aurier responds to his critics. The Ivorian footballer from Tottenham has once again been questioned in relation to respect for health precautions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The former PSG right-back has been heavily criticised for posting a photo of himself next to his hairdresser, with no respect for social distancing.

“My hairdresser is negative and so am I,” the 27-year-old said in a story posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. “So stop talking in a vacuum,” he continues.

Before slipping a little tackle: “And put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training center, because that’s part of the rules too.” A concluding message from a “wink” emoji, a bit mocking, and the “Thank you” sticker set up by Instagram to allow users to thank health care workers.

Already two controversies for Aurier

At Tottenham, footballers are supposed to have no contact with people outside their family. “We are investigating the circumstances and will consider the incident appropriately,” the London club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serge Aurier is not at his first controversy on the subject: at the end of April, he had posted a video on his Instagram account where he was seen, mask on his face, doing short sprints and then sitting next to his teammate Moussa Sissoko, without respect for safety distance. Both players apologised in a statement and made a donation to the UK’s care system. Two weeks earlier, the same Aurier had already filmed himself jogging side by side with a friend.

The United Kingdom, the second most bereaved country in the world by the new coronavirus (more than 41,000 deaths), began a slight deconfine last Wednesday, affecting only England.