Home Sports News football Tottenham: Aurier responds to photo controversy with hairdresser
Sports Newsfootball

Tottenham: Aurier responds to photo controversy with hairdresser

By kenyan

Serge Aurier reacted to the new accusation of non-compliance with the rules of health, including social distancing, against him. The Ivorian Tottenham footballer defended himself in an Instagram story.

Serge Aurier responds to his critics. The Ivorian footballer from Tottenham has once again been questioned in relation to respect for health precautions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The former PSG right-back has been heavily criticised for posting a photo of himself next to his hairdresser, with no respect for social distancing.

“My hairdresser is negative and so am I,” the 27-year-old said in a story posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. “So stop talking in a vacuum,” he continues.

Before slipping a little tackle: “And put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training center, because that’s part of the rules too.” A concluding message from a “wink” emoji, a bit mocking, and the “Thank you” sticker set up by Instagram to allow users to thank health care workers.

Already two controversies for Aurier

At Tottenham, footballers are supposed to have no contact with people outside their family. “We are investigating the circumstances and will consider the incident appropriately,” the London club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serge Aurier is not at his first controversy on the subject: at the end of April, he had posted a video on his Instagram account where he was seen, mask on his face, doing short sprints and then sitting next to his teammate Moussa Sissoko, without respect for safety distance. Both players apologised in a statement and made a donation to the UK’s care system. Two weeks earlier, the same Aurier had already filmed himself jogging side by side with a friend.

The United Kingdom, the second most bereaved country in the world by the new coronavirus (more than 41,000 deaths), began a slight deconfine last Wednesday, affecting only England.

Previous articleApple and Google contact tracking system is ready
Next articleNew York Subway will use ultraviolet light to fight coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Ligue 1-League 2: no agreement but progress on the distribution of TV rights

kenyan -
Although the general assembly of the Professional Football League voted on Wednesday in favour of a League 2 to 22 clubs next season (for...
Read more
football

Montpellier: Hilton not tender with the behavior of young players

kenyan -
Vitorino Hilton, who repackaged for a new season with Montpellier, was the guest of the show Team Duga this Wednesday on RMC. The 42-year-old...
Read more
football

Chelsea formalise Giroud’s extension

kenyan -
As announced last April by RMC Sport, Chelsea have activated the clause providing an additional one year's contract for Olivier Giroud. The French striker...
Read more
15,642FansLike
3,457FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Rolls Royce to lay off 15% of staff amid coronavirus

World News Edwin Ginni -
Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce is the latest company to feel the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and now reports indicate that the company is...
Read more

Size 8 gives two stipulations Gengetone artists must follow if they want to work with her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned secular turned gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali better known as Size 8 has given two conditions any Gengetone artist must follow if they...
Read more

Brazil now recommends hydroxychloroquine to treat mild cases of coronavirus

World News Edwin Ginni -
Brazil’s health ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat mild to moderate cases of coronavirus, despite a surge in the number of...
Read more

World Bank to let Kenyan Government Sh106 Billion to boost budget

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Government of Kenya is set to receive a Sh106 billion loan from the World Bank to boost its budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Treasury...
Read more

Pay water bills or risk disconnection – Council of Governors threatens

News Alfred Kiura -
Council of Governors (COG) led by Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned Kenyans they risk water disconnection if they do not pay the...
Read more

Government declares Monday a public holiday

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenyan government has announced Monday, May 25 a public holiday. This declaration will allow Kenyan Muslims to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'...
Read more

CS Kagwe responds to claims that Wetangula’s brother died of Covid-19 as his brother is quarantined

Health Stanley Kasee -
Reports that the brother to Senator Moses Wetangula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, late Tony Waswa, died of Covid-19 are yet to be confirmed. Health...
Read more

Highest surge in 24 hours as COVID cases in Kenya pass 1000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya today recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as sixty-six more people tested positive for the virus. The new cases beat the previous...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke