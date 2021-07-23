Tottenham blinds Heung-min Son

Tottenham is in the news this Friday. This morning, The Sun revealed that Spurs have accepted a € 188million offer from Manchester City for Harry Kane. A departure is clear for the English. However, the adventure continues for Heung-min Son (29). Indeed, Tottenham announced its extension on Friday.

Under contract until 2023, he extended his lease for two more years. He is therefore linked to Spurs until June 2025. Happy, he confided: “It was already a great honor to play here for six years, the club showed me immense respect and I am obviously very happy to be here. It’s like being at home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I am so happy to be here and I am so happy to see the fans again soon ”.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new four-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2025. – Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 23, 2021