Tottenham: Daniel Levy’s warning to Harry Kane

On the side of Tottenham, we do not intend to give gifts to Harry Kane. And it was Spurs president Daniel Levy who got the message across.

“I want to play the Champions League. I am not desperate to do anything. I want to play in the biggest matches. (…) I have said it before, I never said that I will stay with Spurs for the rest of my career. I never said I would leave Spurs either. “ Asked about his future a few weeks ago, Harry Kane was quite clear in explaining that he wanted to play C1, and win trophies. Problem for the London club, they will not play the Champions League in 2021/22 after finishing in seventh place in PL.

We cannot therefore imagine the English center forward staying with the residents of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, despite a contract which runs until June 2024. This is good since clubs like Manchester United or Chelsea are interested in the services of the 27-year-old, who will start the Euro with England this Sunday against Croatia (3 p.m.). But internally, Tottenham will not give Harry Kane and his courtiers any gifts.

Daniel Levy also warns the courtiers

In a long interview given to the club website, Tottenham president Daniel Levy first wanted to respond to his player, without citing him. “I’m never going to talk about a specific player in public. All I will say is that his frustrations of not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win ”, let go of the Spurs boss. Before continuing on the arrival of Fabio Partici, new director of football, and his mission.

“One of the points Fabio will have to deal with when he arrives is which players will be retained, and which will be invited to look for other clubs. (…) There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do what is right for the club. ” If the clubs interested in Harry Kane are not convincing, then there will be no departure for the Englishman. The message got through, while Tottenham would wait at least … 175M €!