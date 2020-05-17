Home Sports News football Tottenham: Dele Alli stabbed and violently robbed
Tottenham: Dele Alli stabbed and violently robbed

Dele Alli was the victim of a violent burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his north London home, the Daily Mail reports. Attacked with a knife, the Tottenham winger is said to have suffered only one blow to the face.

A huge scare but fortunately no serious injury for Dele Alli. The Daily Mail reports that the Tottenham player was the victim of a violent burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his home in north London.

The suspects fled

According to the British newspaper, the England international was threatened with a knife and punched in the face. However, he would not suffer any serious injuries. Police have launched an investigation in the aftermath. “The police were called at about 00:35 on Wednesday, alerted to a burglary,” a police spokesman said.

Two individuals broke into the Home of the Spurs star, confined with his girlfriend, brother and girlfriend as well as a long-time friend. The thieves were apparently looking for jewellery and watches and eventually fled. Dele Alli is expected to return to training next week, pending a hypothetical resumption of the Premier League.

