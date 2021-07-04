Tottenham: Fabio Paratici takes control of the Harry Kane case

The English striker of Spurs has clearly opened the door to a departure this summer before the start of Euro 2020. A burning issue which will seize the new director of football of the London club.

Harry Kane has finally set the sights. After a sluggish start to Euro 2020, the Tottenham striker found his way back to the net against Germany and then Ukraine for a double. Convincing performances that will inevitably crystallize the attention of the contenders of the British striker. Because the main protagonist made it clear before the start of the European Championship: he wants to play in a club that will allow him to win trophies.

In Tottenham or elsewhere therefore… This is good, Manchester City is currently looking for a striker since the departure of Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona. But to wrest Kane from Spurs, it will have to pay the price, and much more … In an interview with Sky Italia, the new director of the football of the London club Fabio Paratici, spoke about the hot file Harry Kane.

Fabio Paratici absolutely wants to keep Harry Kane

The opportunity for the former leader of Juventus to take a stand on this issue. But also to mark his territory … The objective remains clear for the main protagonist: to keep the English striker at all costs next season. “Harry Kane is a top player. I can’t wait to see him play for Spurs. We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, that’s our goal, ” thus entrusted Paratici initially.

A firm speech that should delight Spurs fans, obviously worried about the situation … The new sports manager at the London club is even embarking on a seduction operation, just to send a message to his future player on his intentions … “I was lucky to see a lot of top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy with Harry Kane as well. He’s one of the best strikers in the world, ” loose the Italian leader. The latter will launch hostilities on the subject after Euro 2020. “I haven’t had a discussion with Harry Kane yet, just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the Euro. But he’s an incredible striker. “ Let it be said, Tottenham will not let go in the Harry Kane case …