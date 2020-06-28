Home Sports News football Tottenham has a dispute with Arsenal and Everton to sign a Brazilian;...
Sports Newsfootball

Tottenham has a dispute with Arsenal and Everton to sign a Brazilian; see proposal value

By kenyan

Defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Lille, is the centerpiece of an English classic off the field. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, Arsenal and Everton have now gained the company of Tottenham, another interested in Brazilian services.

José Mourinho approved the name of the possible reinforcement, which encourages Tottenham to offer up to 27 million pounds (R $ 182.5 million in the current quote) to close a deal with Lille.

Gabriel has 34 games this season, with six yellow cards, a goal and no expulsion. At 22, the Brazilian drew the attention of larger clubs, which seem dedicated to closing his contract.

Arsenal was one of the first to enter the competition, with the intention of rejuvenating the squad. Then Everton also showed interest.

Tottenham, meanwhile, would like a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who has a contract to expire and should not continue in London.

Gabriel Magalhães during Lille’s match against Valencia in the Champions League Getty Images

Related news

football

Neymar sends penalty away, but redeems himself with leftovers, Frenchman wins Bundesliga in insane final and is champion

kenyan -
An insane ending! So it was that of The Battle of the Leagues this Tuesday (16), with the French (Ligue 1) Neymar and...
Read more
football

Thiago Silva did not accept PSG decision well, but still thinks about being champions of Champions, says TV

kenyan -
Thiago Silva will leave the Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The decision, “very difficult”, was confirmed by Brazilian sports director...
Read more
football

Jornal de Paris tells how Neymar, for the 1st time, should not be a subject in the market and stay at PSG for another...

kenyan -
A possible transfer of Neymar, in particular a return to Barcelona, is often a frequent issue regarding the transfer market in Europe. However,...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

The name of the new Jomo Kenyatta stadium in Kisumu upsets...

On 24th June, Amina Mohammed, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture announced that they have commenced building the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. The...
Read more
EntertainmentTracy Nabwile -

Jalang’o lands new job

Only a few days after Felix Odiwour, aka Jalang'o walked out of his radio job at Milele FM, the comedian has landed a new...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Legalize corruption – Kenyans react after Waiguru’s win

Kenyans were a disappointed lot after the 11 member senate committee acquitted Governor Waiguru brushing her impeachment off. According to Kenyans, the Senate let...
Read more
HealthChuoyo Protus -

South Africa records one the highest COVID-19 cases jump worldwide

The accelerating rate of COVID-19 infection has seen South Africa record one of the highest jump in 24 hours in new cases worldwide. The tally...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,721FansLike
3,493FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Peter Kenneth chosen to replace Uhuru as Mt. Kenya Kingpin

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth will be replacing President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin. This was after leaders in the...
Read more

Over 100 Families stranded as houses demolished in Gikomba

News Stanley Kasee -
It was a double tragedy for over 100 households in Gikomba after they were evicted from where they call home and their houses demolished. According...
Read more

Inter-religious council to announce guidelines on reopening places of worship

News Stanley Kasee -
Kenyans will finally resume visiting their places of worship after over three months of worshipping at home. However, the Inter-faith council is set to releases...
Read more

Kenya confirms 278 new COVID cases as caseload nears 6000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya has today confirmed its highest COVID-19 cases yet after 278 more people tested positive for the virus. The new figures bring the total caseload...
Read more

Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua speaks after Waiguru’s win

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Kirinyaga County gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua has broken her silence after the County boss Anne Waiguru won her impeachment motion. Martha Karua took to...
Read more

Shalom Hospital sealed off after patients die from COVID-19

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has sealed off Shalom Hospital after several patients died from COVID-19. The County boss explained that the decision to close...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke