Tottenham has a dispute with Arsenal and Everton to sign a Brazilian; see proposal value

Defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Lille, is the centerpiece of an English classic off the field. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, Arsenal and Everton have now gained the company of Tottenham, another interested in Brazilian services.

José Mourinho approved the name of the possible reinforcement, which encourages Tottenham to offer up to 27 million pounds (R $ 182.5 million in the current quote) to close a deal with Lille.

Gabriel has 34 games this season, with six yellow cards, a goal and no expulsion. At 22, the Brazilian drew the attention of larger clubs, which seem dedicated to closing his contract.

Arsenal was one of the first to enter the competition, with the intention of rejuvenating the squad. Then Everton also showed interest.

Tottenham, meanwhile, would like a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who has a contract to expire and should not continue in London.