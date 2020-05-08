Tottenham: Heung-Min Son has completed military service

Good news for Tottenham! Heung-Min Son completed his three-week military service in South Korea. The club tweeted on Friday and added that its attacking element will return to London next week. However, it could be isolated for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and miss the resumption of group training scheduled for May 18.

In recent hours, several photos of the South Korean have flooded social media. Pictures on which Son is seen in combat gear. The Tottenham player was fortunate to see the length of his military service increase from 21 months to three weeks, thanks to South Korea’s coronation at the 2018 Asian Games.