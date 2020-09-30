Home Sports football Tottenham: José Mourinho discusses the burning issue of Dele Alli
Tottenham: José Mourinho discusses the burning issue of Dele Alli

By kenyan

On Thursday, Tottenham faces Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League. Discarded in the last matches by José Mourinho, the English attacking midfielder applies for a starting place on Thursday. Present at a press conference, the Portuguese manager of Spurs agreed to discuss the case of his British international. While retaining a part of mystery about his possible participation in the Europa League meeting …

“I cannot confirm that Dele will play tomorrow, just as I cannot confirm that he will not play. We’re going to have a practice session today and we’ll have some decisions to make. The only thing I can say is that he is very professional. I only have respect for him, he is very professional. Even yesterday when the team was preparing for a match in which it was not participating, a lack of motivation and also a lack of professionalism for its session would have been quite acceptable. But he was quite the opposite. He trained very well and very hard yesterday and he has all my respect and that of his partners. So it is possible that he will play tomorrow, “ commented the Special One. Courted by Paris Saint-Germain as part of a loan, Dele Alli remains more than ever on the departure of Tottenham.

