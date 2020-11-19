Tottenham: José Mourinho gives himself a new nickname

Self-proclaimed The Special One upon his arrival in England, on the Chelsea bench, in 2004, José Mourinho has given himself a new nickname in recent hours during an interview with Chinese media Tencent Sports.

“Now I am The Experienced One. I have a lot of experience. Everything that happens to me in football today is now déjà vu, I have experienced everything in the past. (…) To train, you only need your brain, gaining experience and knowledge can only make you better ”, confided the manager of Tottenham, author of a good start to the season with the Spurs (2nd in the Premier League and leader of his group in the Europa League).