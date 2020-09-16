Tottenham: José Mourinho reacts to Gareth Bale rumor

“Gareth Bale is close to Tottenham, but it’s not complete. It’s a complicated negotiation ”, released Jonathan Barnett, the Welshman’s agent, to AFP. If the operation promises to be difficult, the Spurs believe in it but remain cautious. At a press conference on Wednesday, José Mourinho was questioned on this subject. “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player. I don’t comment on players from other clubs. I cannot comment. It is not my job to have contact with the agents. I don’t want to comment on this ”.

Then he was revived in order to know if he would ever want Bale in his squad. “I don’t comment on hypothetical stuff. He is a Real Madrid player. I have to respect that. I tried to get him signed when I was at Real Madrid but it had not been possible. But the president followed my instincts and my knowledge. The season I left Real Madrid he took Gareth Bale to the club. It’s no secret (his admiration for the player), I think Gareth knows it ”. Finally, he concluded by specifying that having replaced Dele Alli against Everton had nothing to do with a potential departure for Madrid.