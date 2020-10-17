Home Sports football Tottenham: José Mourinho teases Arsène Wenger
football

Tottenham: José Mourinho teases Arsène Wenger

By kenyan

Arena Wenger recently released his biography “My Life in Red and White”. In this book, the former Arsenal coach traces his long and brilliant career. However, José Mourinho, whom the Alsatian has faced so often in the Premier League, is never mentioned in the book. Would Wenger still have a certain resentment towards the Portuguese? Asked about this, Special One had a ready-made answer, and not without irony.

“Because he never beat me. You’re not writing a chapter about 14 confrontations and no wins. Why should he be talking about me in his book? A book is made to make you happy, proud, I understand perfectly ”, he said at a press conference.

