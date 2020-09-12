Home Sports football Tottenham made an offer for Andrea Belotti
Tottenham made an offer for Andrea Belotti

One of the least talked about Italian strikers. If Ciro Immobile has achieved a historic season with his 36 league goals, Andrea Belotti has also shown that he can be an offensive leader. As captain of Torino, to whom he avoided relegation (16th) thanks to his 16 goals in Serie A, he showed himself to his advantage, enough to attract attention all over Europe.

The one who has been with the other Turin club for 5 years has been approached by Atlético Madrid and AC Milan. At 26, he could take another turn in his career and a big English team would have made an offer to recruit him. According to Sky Sport Italia, it would be Tottenham, eager to find an alternative to Harry Kane. Spurs have reportedly offered a one-year loan with a call option set at € 50 million. An alternative rejected by the Italians who would consider only firm offers, difficult to consider in this financially complicated period.

