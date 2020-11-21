Home Sports football Tottenham-Manchester City: the official line-ups
Sportsfootball

Tottenham-Manchester City: the official line-ups

By kenyan

This Saturday, Manchester City will travel to London to challenge Tottenham on the occasion of the 9th day of the Premier League. Unbeaten for seven meetings, the Spurs of José Mourinho appear once again in 4-2-3-1. Serge Aurier replaces Matt Doherty who tested positive for COVID-19, while the ghost Steven Bergwijn is lined up when Harry Winks and Erik Lamela are too close to start.

On the Mancunian side, Pep Guardiola is deprived of Fernandinho and Nathan Ake but can count on the returns in the group of Raheem Sterling (calf) and Sergio Aguero (muscle problem) *. Author of 3 goals in 3 matches in all competitions this season, Gabriel Jesus occupies the forefront of the attack. Resplendent with the Three Lions Phil Foden leaves his place to Riyad Mahrez, associated with Kévin De Bruyne and the indestructible Rodri in the middle.

*Sterling resumed training on Friday, while the Argentine has been on the pitch all week.

Team lineup:

Tottenham: Lloris (C) – Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon – Hojbjerg, Sissoko – Ndombele – Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez – Bernardo, Torres, Jesus.

Related news

BL: Bayern Munich stalls against Werder, Leverkusen new runner-up

football kenyan -
Matchday eight of the Bundesliga offered some great posters and Bayern Munich were put in trouble by an attractive side from Werder Bremen....
Read more

Alphonse Areola judges his debut at Fulham and in the Premier League

football kenyan -
On loan from Paris SG this summer, Alphonse Areola discovers the joys of the Premier League with Fulham. And despite a difficult start,...
Read more

Serie A: Lazio dominates Crotone and is replaced

football kenyan -
Opposed to the red lantern Crotone on behalf of the eighth day of Serie A, Lazio (9th) had the opportunity to return to...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Missing teen girls found, reveal that they were never abducted

News Tracy Aime -
Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have tracked down the seven girls who allegedly went missing. The seven girls emerged yesterday. They dismissed allegations...
Read more

Racist white man caught on camera hurling insults at Kenyan comedian...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Former Churchill show comedian David the Student was recently involved in an altercation with a racist white man as he was doing his job...
Read more

Apple criticizes Facebook and defends privacy function on iOS 14 iOS...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple criticized Facebook for excessive data collection and said that user tracking can be "invasive" and "scary" After being asked about the postponement of an...
Read more

More Republican Congressmen Openly Doubt Trump’s Claims About Elections

World kenyan -
More Republican congressmen openly doubt Trump's allegations about elections Image: Isac Nóbrega / PR WASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more

The complete ranking of the Golden Boy 2020

football kenyan -
Each year, Tuttosport awards the Golden Boy to the best player under 21 playing on the Old Continent. This year, Erling Braut Håland...
Read more

How to activate Dark Mode on the Facebook mobile app

Tech news kenyan -
Facebook has started rolling out the dark theme on its iOS and Android mobile app. Here's how to activate it now. After months...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke