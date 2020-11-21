Tottenham-Manchester City: the official line-ups

This Saturday, Manchester City will travel to London to challenge Tottenham on the occasion of the 9th day of the Premier League. Unbeaten for seven meetings, the Spurs of José Mourinho appear once again in 4-2-3-1. Serge Aurier replaces Matt Doherty who tested positive for COVID-19, while the ghost Steven Bergwijn is lined up when Harry Winks and Erik Lamela are too close to start.

On the Mancunian side, Pep Guardiola is deprived of Fernandinho and Nathan Ake but can count on the returns in the group of Raheem Sterling (calf) and Sergio Aguero (muscle problem) *. Author of 3 goals in 3 matches in all competitions this season, Gabriel Jesus occupies the forefront of the attack. Resplendent with the Three Lions Phil Foden leaves his place to Riyad Mahrez, associated with Kévin De Bruyne and the indestructible Rodri in the middle.

*Sterling resumed training on Friday, while the Argentine has been on the pitch all week.

Team lineup:

Tottenham: Lloris (C) – Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon – Hojbjerg, Sissoko – Ndombele – Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez – Bernardo, Torres, Jesus.