Tottenham: nothing is going for Tanguy Ndombélé!

Placardized within the London club, the French environment is now isolated in the locker room. Worse, President Levy would no longer want to hear about a player who cost him a fortune.

Tanguy Ndombélé’s adventure in Tottenham turns into a nightmare. Placed on the transfer list by Spurs, the former Lyonnais did not finally find a taker and found himself placarded within the London club. Removed from the group called to compete in the Conference League, the French midfielder was eager to fly to other skies. But the exorbitant sum claimed by Tottenham (60 million euros) has cooled more than one and rightly so.

Aware of seeing the noose tighten around him, the international tricolor has very badly lived this abortive departure. Worse, Nuno Espirito Santo is absolutely not counting on him this season and has not offered him a single second since resuming the Premier League. More than ever, Ndombélé is chomping at the bit, after a last year marked by some flashes and above all multiple differences of opinion with José Mourinho. In a dead end, the native of Longjumeau is placed in the waiting room pending an opening during the next winter transfer window.

Exasperated, Daniel Levy no longer wants to hear about Ndombélé

And according to information from theEvening Standard, Tanguy Ndombélé would feel more and more isolated in the Spurs locker room. Very close to Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier, the main protagonist would not recover in private from Sissoko’s departure to Watford and Aurier’s amicable breach of contract. Two players who used to coach the number 28 of the London club on a daily basis. A closeness that also soothed Ndombélé and allowed him to face crises with a little more serenity. Another problem that the midfielder must also manage: the loss of patience of President Daniel Levy.

The latter was a strong support despite the 60 million euros spent to snatch the former Amiens from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019. But the patience of the strong man of Spurs has limits, and the relationship between the two men turns out to be more than icy now. This would therefore explain why the Ndombélé file would have been transmitted to the director of football Fabio Paratici. The two men are scheduled to meet this week to discuss the rest of their collaboration. An interview that promises to be decisive for the future of Tanguy Ndombélé at Tottenham …