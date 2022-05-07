Tottenham prepare for post-Antonio Conte

Faced with rumors sending Antonio Conte to PSG next season, Tottenham are preparing their backs and have drawn up an astonishing short list of coaches. The opportunity to learn that Pochettino is no longer Spurs’ number one choice…

Arrived during the season on the side of Tottenham, Antonio Conte could already pack his bags. While he was able to raise the bar in the Championship with the Spurs, the Italian technician would be interested in the position of PSG coach after the very likely departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Behind the scenes, contacts have been made, even if he publicly denied this information last week.

“It’s only to talk, to create problems. Those who work in football know very well that at this time of the season a lot of fake news starts to come out. People who want to talk nonsense about this need to show respect for everyone involved, and not make up fake news and tell a lot of lies.” Still, Tottenham appear to be preparing well for a departure.

Graham Potter, the new favourite…

Small tensions have arisen here and there between the Italian coach and the owner of the English club, Daniel Levy. It must be said that the opposite would have been surprising since the two men are known for their somewhat hot temper. Conte called several times for ways to work and a change of mentality. His criticisms ended up tiring of the board which activates tracks to take over from the former Inter and Juventus in particular.

According to information from Telegram, Graham Potter, coach of Brighton, is the main target to be the next coach of Tottenham, in the event of departure of Conte. Already this summer, the London management was ready to pay 12 million euros to snatch him from Brighton, but Potter wanted to stay one more season in his team. Antonio Conte has told his leaders that he will soon decide on his future, even though he is already calling for 6 to 8 new recruits for the next transfer window.

… ahead of Pochettino

The 46-year-old English coach is far from unknown across the Channel. He’s been leading the Seagulls since 2019 with some success as he’s managed to secure the retainer each time, without too much trouble, especially this year. He is not the only one to be on a short list either and will have to face much more experienced competitors than him since according to the Telegram, two other names are cited. First there is Roberto Mancini, who nevertheless assured that he would continue with the Italian selection and … a certain Mauricio Pochettino, who is therefore no longer the first choice.