Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Tottenham: Spurs ready to strip Everton

Date:

Fourth in the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Tottenham’s Spurs intend to strengthen themselves to compete in the Champions League, a competition they will return to for the first time since 2018. To do this, the club Londoner would like to secure the services of two Toffees, sixteenths of the last exercise across the Channel.

According to information revealed by Sky Sports, Tottenham would be ready to pay a nice sum for the purchase of Richarlison (25 years old, centre-forward, 11 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League) and Anthony Gordon (21 years old, attacking midfielder, 4 goals and 3 assists decisive this season). The Spurs board would welcome the arrival of these two players, respectively valued at 48 and 20 million euros per Transfermarktboth for the present and for the future of the club.

Previous articleThe very high ambitions of Lucien Favre for his return to OGC Nice

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

The very high ambitions of Lucien Favre for his return to OGC Nice

kenyan -
Back on the OGC Nice bench, Lucien Favre quickly...

Uhuru calls for urgent global action to help protect oceans

kenyan -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for urgent global...

Confidence and dad compells Esther to laugh

kenyan -
Comedian Esther Kahuho. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU |...

Barça: this major revelation from a former leader on Erling Haaland

kenyan -
Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, Ariedo Braida, an adviser to...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

The very high ambitions of Lucien Favre for his return to OGC Nice

football 0
Back on the OGC Nice bench, Lucien Favre quickly...

Uhuru calls for urgent global action to help protect oceans

News 0
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for urgent global...

Confidence and dad compells Esther to laugh

News 0
Comedian Esther Kahuho. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU |...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.