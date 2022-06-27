Tottenham: Spurs ready to strip Everton

Fourth in the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season, Tottenham’s Spurs intend to strengthen themselves to compete in the Champions League, a competition they will return to for the first time since 2018. To do this, the club Londoner would like to secure the services of two Toffees, sixteenths of the last exercise across the Channel.

According to information revealed by Sky Sports, Tottenham would be ready to pay a nice sum for the purchase of Richarlison (25 years old, centre-forward, 11 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League) and Anthony Gordon (21 years old, attacking midfielder, 4 goals and 3 assists decisive this season). The Spurs board would welcome the arrival of these two players, respectively valued at 48 and 20 million euros per Transfermarktboth for the present and for the future of the club.