Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombélé considered a departure

Landed for 60 M € with Spurs finalists leaving the Champions League last year, Tanguy Ndombélé had – like his club – all the trouble in the world to continue. Between injuries, sweet words with his trainer and poor performance, the 23-year-old had a hard time getting used to the English climate.

To the point of leaving the ship? “I asked myself the question”, he confessed to the microphone of Football Club Channel. Especially since Inter Milan was ready to spend 60 million euros for him … Before the President of the club assures him that he wanted to keep him. Ndombélé therefore got back to work, with a rather successful result this year: “There are some things I didn’t agree on, like the coach didn’t agree on others. I made mistakes but today it is going well. We left that behind us and we are trying to move forward “, positive the former OL.

