Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombélé will not play this weekend

Tanguy Ndombélé is clearly not part of Tottenham’s plans for the coming season. Completely left out during the preparation by Nuno Espirito Santo, the new coach of Spurs, the French will not play more this weekend. The Portuguese technician will leave him aside again and has not registered him in the Conference League.

“He was not part of the team in the Conference League because he is not on our list, said Nuno Espirito, who continued. To be completely honest with you, Tanguy won’t be playing on Sunday. “ The former Lyonnais, recruited 63 M € two years ago, now has 11 days to find a new challenge, otherwise he risks finding the time long …