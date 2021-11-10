Tottenham: towards a new return of Gareth Bale?

Back at Real Madrid after a one-year loan from Tottenham, Gareth Bale (32) could once again fly to England. Indeed, ninth in the Premier League and with the arrival of Antonio Conte as coach, Spurs want to be active in the transfer market this winter.

Eden Hazard (30) would be one of the tracks studied, but the Italian coach would have told his president that he would prefer to see the Welshman join his squad, reports theExpress. The latter was revealed to Tottenham, before flying to Madrid in 2013, and will end of contract next June with the Merengues.