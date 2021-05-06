Tottenham want to bite Antonio Conte at Inter

Just crowned Italian champion with Inter Milan, Anotnio Conte could leave Lombardy. Tottenham Spurs want to offer him the vacant managerial post for next season.

In Ligue 1, there may be a nice waltz for coaches. But it’s not just France in life. Inter, just crowned with a title of champion of Italy, the nineteenth in its history, after nine years of domination of Juve, could also lose its technician. Last year, Antonio Conte had already almost slammed the door and explained his dissatisfaction at a press conference.

Can he do better next season with the Lombards? That is the question and, with Antonio Conte, you can never be sure. But if he were to make the decision to leave the club he has just won, he would not have too much to worry about since he keeps a huge rating especially in England, where he was also crowned champion with the Chelsea Blues in 2017.

Tottenham want to take advantage of the tensions

Thus, according to the Corriere dello Sport, taken back by The Express, Tottenham, who recently fired José Mourinho, who will rebound at AS Roma, and who appointed as interim Ryan Mason, would give Conte soft eyes. Initial discussions have even reportedly taken place between Spurs and the former manager of the Italian national team. The English would like to take advantage of internal tensions in Lombardy to recover it.

Always according to the CdS, it is even expected that the leaders of the team of Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombélé move up a gear and move to Italy before continuing the discussions started. This could be a big blow for the Nerazzurri, who had not known the joys of a league title for many years. But there is no doubt that the leaders of the residents of Giuseppe Meazza will do everything to keep their coach.