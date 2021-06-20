Tottenham want to put Harry Kane in the wheel

While Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham to join Manchester City, the Spurs president is determined to keep the formidable English scorer.

The soap opera Harry Kane promises to animate the summer transfer window 2021. If he is currently playing Euro 2020 with England and is for the moment fully focused on the competition, the 27-year-old striker will have to settle the question of his future this summer. In recent weeks, various information has corroborated: the serial Tottenham scorer wants to leave his training club and wants to join a big team capable of offering him trophies, he who has never won anything in his career.

Especially since the London club will not play the next Champions League campaign, and the main protagonist no longer wants to be satisfied with the Europa League. Presumably, goal machine Harry Kane, who wrapped up the 2020-2021 season with Premier League top scorer (23 goals) and top assist (14 offerings) status, has one goal in mind: to join Pep’s Manchester City. Guardiola, reigning English champion and European runner-up in search of Sergio Agüero’s successor.

Tottenham ready to hold Kane against his will

But the situation will become more complicated for the Cityzens, who also dream of attracting the main artificer of Tottenham. According to information from TelegraphDaniel Levy, the president with the sulphurous reputation of an outstanding negotiator, is determined to keep his top scorer, who is also one of his best players. The Spurs boss is ready to do anything to retain Harry Kane. It remains to be seen whether this will cool the Mancunian leaders on this issue.

Recently, Manchester City boss Khaldoon Al Mubarak made it clear that the Skyblues are ready to make another massive transfer window in order to allow Pep Guardiola to go even higher and reach the grail, namely victory in the Champions League. For his part, Daniel Levy indirectly sent a message to Harry Kane as well as to his many suitors. This is a series that promises to be fascinating to follow throughout the summer.