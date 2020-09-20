Home Sports football Tottenham want to revive Jesse Lingard
Tottenham want to revive Jesse Lingard

By kenyan

A fanfare awakening. Rather calm at the start of the transfer window, Tottenham spent the second for its transfer window. Two big recruits formalized in a few hours this Saturday with the arrivals of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon and we can almost speak of a successful summer. But Spurs do not intend to stop and have positioned themselves on an undesirable Manchester United.

So the Daily Star mentions an interest of Jose Mourinho’s team for Jesse Lingard. Little in sight last season with only one Premier League goal in his 22 appearances for the Red Devils, the attacking midfielder could be looking to revive in North London. At 27, his time at Manchester could be over and a new Tottenham adventure could soon arise, as Spurs are said to actively want to sign him for a check for € 33million.

