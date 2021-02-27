Tottenham: we know where Harry Kane will play next season

The Spurs’ offensive star is set to stay at Tottenham for at least one more season.

Clearly, Tottenham is having a disappointing season. After a very promising start, the team coached by José Mourinho gradually began to sink. Today, Spurs are in a sad ninth place in the Premier League standings, and the Champions League train now looks a long way off, nine points behind the fourth place occupied by West Ham.

In the midst of all this, however, there are always successful players. And what better example than Harry Kane. The British striker continues to shine, and already has thirteen goals and eleven assists on the clock, in just twenty-two league appearances. Already in the transfer window rumors for a long time – the English media mentioned PSG – the star of the London training should be again if his club does not qualify for the Champions League.

The big clubs are on other files

Or at least that’s what you might think. Because as the serious English media explains The Telegraph, everything suggests that the striker will stay at Tottenham next season. Blame it on the health crisis, and therefore financial, which hits all the big European clubs. Especially since the English media evoked a colossal sale price of 173 million euros

With a contract that expires in 2024, Tottenham is therefore in a strong position in this matter in the event that clubs still come to the news. The media specifies in particular that the big English clubs seem to have concentrated their efforts on Erling Haaland, cheaper and younger, while FC Barcelona and Real Madrid would absolutely not have the means. Finally the PSG would be him, still according to the publication, focused on the extensions of Neymar and Mbappé. Good news for Tottenham fans.