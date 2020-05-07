Tottenham: Willian reportedly agree to sign

Willian, 31, will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. His contract expires on 30 June and will not be extended by the London club. So he’s going to have to find a new challenge. According to our information, the Brazilian was proposed to Al Duhail (Qatar). But it is not enough to go so far to find another club interested. In London, Tottenham could take the opportunity to sign him without a transfer fee.

The winger even highlighted his good relationship with Spurs coach Jose Mourinho a few days ago. And according to the journalist’s information beIN SportsRichard Keys, the Brazilian has given the go-ahead to join Tottenham. “Willian has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he is on his way to Tottenham”, he said in remarks relayed by the Mirror. A challenge that would allow him to stay in the English capital, which he and his family appreciate.