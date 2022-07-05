Toulouse offers a contract to João Moutinho

Toulouse is renowned for its all-out recruitment since the arrival at the helm of Damien Comolli. And it is in Major League Soccer that the residents of the Stadium are digging a track for the left-back position. According to our information, the TFC has submitted a contract proposal to João Moutinho (24).

At the end of his lease with Orlando City in December 2022, where he has been playing since 2019 (69 games in all competitions, 3 goals and 5 assists), the Portuguese, trained at Sporting CP, wants to return to Europe, despite a proposal extension of the Florida franchise. The defender also has three offers in La Liga Bwin and a touch with Venice, relegated to Serie B.