Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Toulouse offers a contract to João Moutinho

Date:

Toulouse is renowned for its all-out recruitment since the arrival at the helm of Damien Comolli. And it is in Major League Soccer that the residents of the Stadium are digging a track for the left-back position. According to our information, the TFC has submitted a contract proposal to João Moutinho (24).

At the end of his lease with Orlando City in December 2022, where he has been playing since 2019 (69 games in all competitions, 3 goals and 5 assists), the Portuguese, trained at Sporting CP, wants to return to Europe, despite a proposal extension of the Florida franchise. The defender also has three offers in La Liga Bwin and a touch with Venice, relegated to Serie B.

Previous articlePSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s farewell message

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s farewell message

kenyan -
His departure formalized at midday, Mauricio Pochettino saw...

Erling Haaland imposed two crazy clauses on Manchester City

kenyan -
Recruited by Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has...

Court bars two Mombasa residents from being enjoined in Sonko case

kenyan -
A High Court sitting in Mombasa on Tuesday...

Brest try to loan Evann Guessand

kenyan -
Stade Brestois is determined to carry out an...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s farewell message

football 0
His departure formalized at midday, Mauricio Pochettino saw...

Erling Haaland imposed two crazy clauses on Manchester City

football 0
Recruited by Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has...

Court bars two Mombasa residents from being enjoined in Sonko case

News 0
A High Court sitting in Mombasa on Tuesday...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.